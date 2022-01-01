Cheeseburgers in Pentagon City
Pentagon City restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basic Burger - Pentagon Row
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Basic Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.79
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
|BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.99
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, fried onion ring, and our tangy House BBQ sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
|Basic Cheeseburger
|$8.69
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shuck Shack
1100 S Hayes St, Arlington
|Cheeseburger
|$7.19
Griddled patty with cheese and your choice of toppings (contains milk, wheat, soy, and gluten)
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.29
Cheeseburger topped with applewood-smoked bacon on a toasted bun