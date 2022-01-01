Cookies in Pentagon City
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basic Burger - Pentagon Row
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Black & White Cookie
|$2.29
|Candy Cookie
|$2.29
|Cookies n Cream Shake
|$6.25
ONLINE ORDERS! We will keep your shake in the freezer. Please ask an employee for your shake when you are picking up your order. Thank you
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Asia Bistro
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Oreo Cookies & Cream
|$7.95
A concoction of fresh whole milk with black honey boba & special brown sugar blended with Oreo cookie crumbles; topped with whipped cream & what else but more Oreo sprinkles | ICED | No Caffeine | 24oz
Commonwealth Joe
520 12th St S, Arlington
|Iced Cookie Butter Latte
|$5.35
Love cookie butter? We've got you covered with our latte combining cookie butter, cold brew, and steamed milk, all topped with ground cinnamon.
|Cookie Butter Latte
|$4.85
Love the famous Trader Joe's cookie butter? We've got you covered with our new latte combining cookie butter, cold brew, and steamed milk, all topped with ground cinnamon.