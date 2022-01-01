Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Pentagon City

Pentagon City restaurants
Pentagon City restaurants that serve cookies

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Basic Burger - Pentagon Row

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Black & White Cookie$2.29
Candy Cookie$2.29
Cookies n Cream Shake$6.25
ONLINE ORDERS! We will keep your shake in the freezer. Please ask an employee for your shake when you are picking up your order. Thank you
More about Basic Burger - Pentagon Row
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Oreo Cookies &amp; Cream$7.95
A concoction of fresh whole milk with black honey boba &amp; special brown sugar blended with Oreo cookie crumbles; topped with whipped cream &amp; what else but more Oreo sprinkles | ICED | No Caffeine | 24oz
More about Asia Bistro
Commonwealth Joe

520 12th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1304 reviews)
Iced Cookie Butter Latte$5.35
Love cookie butter? We've got you covered with our latte combining cookie butter, cold brew, and steamed milk, all topped with ground cinnamon.
Cookie Butter Latte$4.85
Love the famous Trader Joe's cookie butter? We've got you covered with our new latte combining cookie butter, cold brew, and steamed milk, all topped with ground cinnamon.
More about Commonwealth Joe

