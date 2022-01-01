Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Pentagon City

Go
Pentagon City restaurants
Toast

Pentagon City restaurants that serve curry

consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Thai Curry Puffs$11.00
Curry minced chicken, potatoes, and onions stuffed in wonton skin, and deep fried until golden brown.
More about Asia Bistro
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Saigon

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3573 reviews)
Penang Curry$17.00
Simmered in spicy red curry sauce with basil leaves and kraffir lime leaves.
Crispy Thai Curry Puffs(3)$9.50
Stuffed with chicken, potato, and veggie. Dipped with Thai chili sauce.
Chicken Sauteed in Creamy Spicy Yellow Curry Sauce$18.00
More about Saigon Saigon

Browse other tasty dishes in Pentagon City

Fried Rice

Calamari

Grilled Chicken

Pies

Cheeseburgers

Chili

Vietnamese Coffee

Salmon

Map

More near Pentagon City to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston