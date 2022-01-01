Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Pentagon City

Pentagon City restaurants
Pentagon City restaurants that serve fried rice

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Bistro Fried Rice$14.00
More about Asia Bistro
PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Saigon

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3573 reviews)
Spicy Seafood Fried Rice$20.00
Shrimps, scallops, and calamari stir fried with rice and bean sprout.
Saigon Fried Rice$15.00
Wok stir fried with peas, carrot, bean sprout, egg, and rice.
More about Saigon Saigon
Bun’d Up

1201 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (291 reviews)
Rice Bowl - Fried Tofu$13.65
fried chicken (soy or spicy), bulgogi, fried shrimp, pork belly, veggie (mushroom or fried tofu)
Rice Bowl - Sweet Soy Fried Chicken$13.65
fried chicken (soy or spicy), bulgogi, fried shrimp, pork belly, veggie (mushroom or fried tofu)
Rice Bowl - Fried Shrimp$13.65
fried chicken (soy or spicy), bulgogi, fried shrimp, pork belly, veggie (mushroom or fried tofu)
More about Bun’d Up

