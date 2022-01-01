Rosslyn cafés you'll love

R.A.V.E: A Reasonably Authentic Vietnamese Experience image

 

R.A.V.E: A Reasonably Authentic Vietnamese Experience

1800 N. Lynn St., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sugarcane Poppers: Cuốn trên mía
Protein wrapped around chopped sugarcane
Eggs-Rated Banh Mi (C)
French Baguette with your choice of protein and mayonnaise (Vietnamese or Sriracha). Toppings include: Two Fried Eggs, Pickled Medley, Cucumber, Cilantro, Scallions, Fried Shallots and Jalapeños (on the side)
Crispy Imperial Rolls
Hand-rolled in-house daily and deep fried to a golden crispiness.
More about R.A.V.E: A Reasonably Authentic Vietnamese Experience
ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery image

 

ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery

1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
Fully Loaded Bowl$12.99
*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included*
A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
Magnum Roll (1ct)$4.09
Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Sorry, no topping substitutions.
More about ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery
Sfoglina image

 

Sfoglina

1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Big Lasagna Parmigiana$28.00
Ragu Bolognese
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Allium
Tortelloni Emilia Romagna$24.00
Prosciutto, Parmigiana, Crema
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg
Squid Ink Linguine$28.00
Chilies, Amalfi Style
Contains: Dairy, Shellfish, Egg
More about Sfoglina

