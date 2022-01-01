Rosslyn cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Rosslyn
R.A.V.E: A Reasonably Authentic Vietnamese Experience
1800 N. Lynn St., Arlington
|Popular items
|Sugarcane Poppers: Cuốn trên mía
Protein wrapped around chopped sugarcane
|Eggs-Rated Banh Mi (C)
French Baguette with your choice of protein and mayonnaise (Vietnamese or Sriracha). Toppings include: Two Fried Eggs, Pickled Medley, Cucumber, Cilantro, Scallions, Fried Shallots and Jalapeños (on the side)
|Crispy Imperial Rolls
Hand-rolled in-house daily and deep fried to a golden crispiness.
ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery
1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington
|Popular items
|Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
|Fully Loaded Bowl
|$12.99
*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included*
A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
|Magnum Roll (1ct)
|$4.09
Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Sorry, no topping substitutions.
Sfoglina
1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Big Lasagna Parmigiana
|$28.00
Ragu Bolognese
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Allium
|Tortelloni Emilia Romagna
|$24.00
Prosciutto, Parmigiana, Crema
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg
|Squid Ink Linguine
|$28.00
Chilies, Amalfi Style
Contains: Dairy, Shellfish, Egg