Arugula salad in Rosslyn

Rosslyn restaurants
Rosslyn restaurants that serve arugula salad

Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ROASTED BEETS - ARUGULA GOAT CHEESE SALAD$7.50
More about Mele Bistro
Item pic

 

Sfoglina

1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Arugula & Artichoke Salad$17.00
Grana Padano, Citronette, Preserved Lemons
Contains: Dairy
More about Sfoglina

