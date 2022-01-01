Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Rosslyn

Rosslyn restaurants
Rosslyn restaurants that serve burritos

TACOS

Taco Rock

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Burrito$10.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa,
sour creams
Chicken Burrito$10.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa,
sour creams
Carnitas Burrito$10.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa,
sour creams
FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Shrimp Burrito$14.95
Chipotle aioli, black bean hummus, pickled cabbage, avocado
Meat & Egg Burrito$7.95
Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Garlic, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon in a Sun Dried Tomato Wrap
Veggie & Egg Burrito$6.95
Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Garlic, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Scrambled Eggs in a Spinach Wrap
BURRITOS • TACOS

District Taco

1500 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1623 reviews)
California Burrito$16.33
choice of protein, guacamole, chipotle mayo, rice, black beans and potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla
Burrito$12.35
rice, black beans, and choice of toppings wrapped with a flour tortilla
Burrito Mojado$13.59
rice, black beans, and choice of toppings wrapped with a flour tortilla; topped with Salsa de Chile, cheese, sour cream, side of lettuce &amp; tomato
Guajillo Mexican Cuisine

1727 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (1019 reviews)
Burrito$13.00
Flour tortilla, rice, refried beans, cheese, and guajillo salsa.
