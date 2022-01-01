Burritos in Rosslyn
Rosslyn restaurants that serve burritos
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$10.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa,
sour creams
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa,
sour creams
|Carnitas Burrito
|$10.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa,
sour creams
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Crispy Shrimp Burrito
|$14.95
Chipotle aioli, black bean hummus, pickled cabbage, avocado
|Meat & Egg Burrito
|$7.95
Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Garlic, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon in a Sun Dried Tomato Wrap
|Veggie & Egg Burrito
|$6.95
Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Garlic, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Scrambled Eggs in a Spinach Wrap
BURRITOS • TACOS
District Taco
1500 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|California Burrito
|$16.33
choice of protein, guacamole, chipotle mayo, rice, black beans and potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Burrito
|$12.35
rice, black beans, and choice of toppings wrapped with a flour tortilla
|Burrito Mojado
|$13.59
rice, black beans, and choice of toppings wrapped with a flour tortilla; topped with Salsa de Chile, cheese, sour cream, side of lettuce & tomato