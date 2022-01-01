Cake in Rosslyn
Rosslyn restaurants that serve cake
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chocolate Hazelnut Cake
|$6.50
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Red Velvet Layer Cake
|$6.50
Red velvet cake topped with cream cheese mousse, whipped cream and red velvet cake crumbs.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1851 N. Moore St, Arlington
|Crumb Cake (Online)
|$2.50
Sfoglina
1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake
|$16.00
Hazelnut, Chocolate Ganache
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Sushi Rock
1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Warm Chocolate Lava Cake
|$8.50
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's PERi-PERi
1800 N Lynn St, Arlington
|Carrot Cake
|$8.69
Four rich, golden layers of cake with walnuts, pineapple and raisins. Topped with a smooth cream cheese icing.