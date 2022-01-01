Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Rosslyn

Rosslyn restaurants
Rosslyn restaurants that serve cake

Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake$6.50
More about Mele Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Red Velvet Layer Cake$6.50
Red velvet cake topped with cream cheese mousse, whipped cream and red velvet cake crumbs.
More about Burger District
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1851 N. Moore St, Arlington

Avg 4 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Crumb Cake (Online)$2.50
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

 

Sfoglina

1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake$16.00
Hazelnut, Chocolate Ganache
More about Sfoglina
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sushi Rock

1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (9376 reviews)
Warm Chocolate Lava Cake$8.50
More about Sushi Rock
banner pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's PERi-PERi

1800 N Lynn St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (250 reviews)
Carrot Cake$8.69
Four rich, golden layers of cake with walnuts, pineapple and raisins. Topped with a smooth cream cheese icing.
More about Nando's PERi-PERi
banner pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Wiseguy Pizza

1735 N Lynn St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (695 reviews)
Carrot Cake Cheesecake (1 Slice)$10.99
"Our Original New York cheesecake is layered with a traditional carrot cake, made with fresh carrots and cinnamon. Frosted with Juniors own cream cheese frosting"
More about Wiseguy Pizza

