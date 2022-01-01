Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Rosslyn

Rosslyn restaurants
Rosslyn restaurants that serve cheesecake

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's PERi-PERi

1800 N Lynn St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (250 reviews)
Raspberry Cheesecake $8.69
Raspberry sauce swirled through a creamy white chocolate cheesecake. Lightly caramelized on top
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Wiseguy Pizza

1735 N Lynn St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (695 reviews)
Red Velvet Cheesecake (1 Slice)$10.99
"A traditional favorite with a Junior's twist. Homemade moist Red Velvet cake is layered with our Original New York cheesecake and our famous cream cheese icing. Adorned with even more icing and cake crumbs"
Carrot Cake Cheesecake (1 Slice)$10.99
"Our Original New York cheesecake is layered with a traditional carrot cake, made with fresh carrots and cinnamon. Frosted with Juniors own cream cheese frosting"
