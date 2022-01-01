Cheesecake in Rosslyn
Rosslyn restaurants that serve cheesecake
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's PERi-PERi
1800 N Lynn St, Arlington
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$8.69
Raspberry sauce swirled through a creamy white chocolate cheesecake. Lightly caramelized on top
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Wiseguy Pizza
1735 N Lynn St, Arlington
|Red Velvet Cheesecake (1 Slice)
|$10.99
"A traditional favorite with a Junior's twist. Homemade moist Red Velvet cake is layered with our Original New York cheesecake and our famous cream cheese icing. Adorned with even more icing and cake crumbs"
|Carrot Cake Cheesecake (1 Slice)
|$10.99
"Our Original New York cheesecake is layered with a traditional carrot cake, made with fresh carrots and cinnamon. Frosted with Juniors own cream cheese frosting"