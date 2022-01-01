Chicken salad in Rosslyn
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|BISTRO BLACKENED ALL NATURAL VIRGINIA CHICKEN BREAST SALAD
|$18.00
Baby Greens, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Mustard Vinaigrette
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Salad Bowl
|$12.00
lettuce, beans, roasted corn pico, cilantro,
guacamole, jalapeno salsa, served in a tortilla
shell
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1851 N. Moore St, Arlington
|SIDE OF CHICKEN SALAD (1/4 LB)
|$3.25
|Chicken Salad (3/4 lb)
|$10.00
|Chicken Salad
|$8.75
Marinated chicken breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's PERi-PERi
1800 N Lynn St, Arlington
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.39
Chopped romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing. Topped with PERi-PERi chicken, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons, black pepper, and PERi-dried tomatoes.
|Marinated Tomato, Halloumi & Chicken Salad
|$16.29
Romaine and arugula in a balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with PERi chicken, marinated grape tomatoes, grilled halloumi cheese, grilled corn and house-made croutons.