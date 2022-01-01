Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Rosslyn

Rosslyn restaurants
Rosslyn restaurants that serve chicken salad

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BISTRO BLACKENED ALL NATURAL VIRGINIA CHICKEN BREAST SALAD$18.00
Baby Greens, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Mustard Vinaigrette
More about Mele Bistro
TACOS

Taco Rock

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Bowl$12.00
lettuce, beans, roasted corn pico, cilantro,
guacamole, jalapeno salsa, served in a tortilla
shell
More about Taco Rock
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1851 N. Moore St, Arlington

Avg 4 (125 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE OF CHICKEN SALAD (1/4 LB)$3.25
Chicken Salad (3/4 lb)$10.00
Chicken Salad$8.75
Marinated chicken breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's PERi-PERi

1800 N Lynn St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (250 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.39
Chopped romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing. Topped with PERi-PERi chicken, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons, black pepper, and PERi-dried tomatoes.
Marinated Tomato, Halloumi &amp; Chicken Salad$16.29
Romaine and arugula in a balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with PERi chicken, marinated grape tomatoes, grilled halloumi cheese, grilled corn and house-made croutons.
More about Nando's PERi-PERi

