Chicken sandwiches in Rosslyn
Rosslyn restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
CAJUN SPICES, FRESH MOZZARELLA, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SERVED ON FRENCH BAGUETTE
Happy Eatery
1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington
|Taiwanese Chicken Sandwich
|$9.25
Marinated in garlic and spices and fried to ultra crispiness. Can be mild or spicy. Made to order, may take 12-14 minutes!
|Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$13.70
Our Taiwanese Chicken Sandwich and Fries Combo make the perfect pair! Made to order, may take 12-14 minutes!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Lunch Special Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Noodles & Grill
1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|#14 Vietnamese Style Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
All sandwiches packed with pickled carrots, Daikon, cilantro, and cucumber and jalapenos. Please only remove toppings you DO NOT want.