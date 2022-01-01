Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Rosslyn

Rosslyn restaurants
Rosslyn restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
CAJUN SPICES, FRESH MOZZARELLA, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SERVED ON FRENCH BAGUETTE
More about Mele Bistro
Item pic

 

Happy Eatery

1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taiwanese Chicken Sandwich$9.25
Marinated in garlic and spices and fried to ultra crispiness. Can be mild or spicy. Made to order, may take 12-14 minutes!
Chicken Sandwich Combo$13.70
Our Taiwanese Chicken Sandwich and Fries Combo make the perfect pair! Made to order, may take 12-14 minutes!
More about Happy Eatery
Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Special Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Chicken Sandwich$12.95
More about Burger District
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Noodles & Grill

1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (2430 reviews)
#14 Vietnamese Style Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
All sandwiches packed with pickled carrots, Daikon, cilantro, and cucumber and jalapenos. Please only remove toppings you DO NOT want.
More about Saigon Noodles & Grill
banner pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's PERi-PERi

1800 N Lynn St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (250 reviews)
Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.60
Served with arugula, tomato, pickled onions and PERinaise.
More about Nando's PERi-PERi

