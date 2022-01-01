Chicken tenders in Rosslyn
Rosslyn restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Burger District
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.95
More about Nando's PERi-PERi
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's PERi-PERi
1800 N Lynn St, Arlington
|PERi-PERi Chicken Tender Bowl
|$14.59
Portuguese rice topped with PERi-PERi chicken, arugula, roasted red peppers, cut grilled corn and hummus.
|PERi-PERi Chicken Tender Bowl
|$14.59
Portuguese rice topped with PERi-PERi chicken, arugula, roasted red peppers, cut grilled corn and hummus.