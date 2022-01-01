Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Rosslyn

Rosslyn restaurants
Rosslyn restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Burger District image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$11.95
More about Burger District
banner pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's PERi-PERi

1800 N Lynn St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (250 reviews)
PERi-PERi Chicken Tender Bowl$14.59
Portuguese rice topped with PERi-PERi chicken, arugula, roasted red peppers, cut grilled corn and hummus.
More about Nando's PERi-PERi

