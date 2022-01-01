Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Rosslyn

Rosslyn restaurants
Rosslyn restaurants that serve chips and salsa

TACOS

Taco Rock

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Chips & Salsa$5.00
Puff Chips w/ Salsa$7.00
More about Taco Rock
FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$6.95
Pickled cabbage, salsa verde
More about Assembly
BURRITOS • TACOS

District Taco

1500 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1623 reviews)
Chips and Salsa$6.85
Large Chips served with 8oz of Chiltomate Salsa (medium) - Chunky, fresh roasted tomatoes blended with habanaro peppers for a flavorful kick.
Side of Salsa (no chips)$5.20
Choose 1 of 3 homemade salsas (8 oz): Chiltomate (medium) - Chunky, fresh roasted tomatoes blended with habanero peppers for a flavorful kick. Mestizo (spicy) - Blend of fresh jalapeños, Chiles de Arbol, habaneros, tomatillos, and more to pack a delicioso punch. Pico de Gallo (mild) - Fresh diced tomatoes, onions, and cilantro tossed together with tangy lime juice.
More about District Taco

