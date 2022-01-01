Chips and salsa in Rosslyn
Rosslyn restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Taco Rock
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Side Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
|Puff Chips w/ Salsa
|$7.00
More about Assembly
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Chips and Salsa
|$6.95
Pickled cabbage, salsa verde
More about District Taco
BURRITOS • TACOS
District Taco
1500 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chips and Salsa
|$6.85
Large Chips served with 8oz of Chiltomate Salsa (medium) - Chunky, fresh roasted tomatoes blended with habanaro peppers for a flavorful kick.
|Side of Salsa (no chips)
|$5.20
Choose 1 of 3 homemade salsas (8 oz): Chiltomate (medium) - Chunky, fresh roasted tomatoes blended with habanero peppers for a flavorful kick. Mestizo (spicy) - Blend of fresh jalapeños, Chiles de Arbol, habaneros, tomatillos, and more to pack a delicioso punch. Pico de Gallo (mild) - Fresh diced tomatoes, onions, and cilantro tossed together with tangy lime juice.