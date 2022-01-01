Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Rosslyn

Rosslyn restaurants
Rosslyn restaurants that serve grilled chicken

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District - Wilson Blvd

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken boxed lunch
Each box includes 2 sliders with your choice of protein, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and District sauce on a mini brioche bun. Served with you choice of side.
More about Burger District - Wilson Blvd
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1851 N. Moore St, Arlington

Avg 4 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken w/ Ranch$8.75
More about Bethesda Bagels
FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled chicken$4.95
More about Assembly
Sfoglina - Rosslyn

1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast$12.00
More about Sfoglina - Rosslyn

