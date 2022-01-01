Caesar salad in Shirlington

Go
Shirlington restaurants
Toast

Shirlington restaurants that serve caesar salad

Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing (Dressing contains anchovies).
Possible Allergies: Dairy.
More about Busboys and Poets
Osteria da Nino image

FRENCH FRIES

Osteria da Nino

2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON

Avg 4.3 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Carbonara$19.00
Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
Aranchini$12.00
Classic Sicilian saffron risotto balls, beef, pork, veal ragu, mozzarella, peas
Orechiette Sausage$19.00
Ear shaped pasta, pepperoncino, sweet sausage, broccolini, pecorino cheese
More about Osteria da Nino

Browse other tasty dishes in Shirlington

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Shirlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston