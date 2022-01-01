Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Shirlington

Shirlington restaurants
Shirlington restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Layer Cake$8.00
Carrot Cake$8.00
(Vegetarian).
Side Crab Cake$16.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Osteria da Nino image

FRENCH FRIES

Osteria da Nino

2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON

Avg 4.3 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Olive Oil Cake$8.00
Almond olive oil cake, lemon curd, candied almond, lemon sorbet
More about Osteria da Nino
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Stellina Pizzeria

2800 S. Randolph St, Arlington

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Advance Order: Tiramisu Cake with Cannoli Garnish
ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE OF PICK-UP TIME. ORDERS PLACED AFTER 4PM REQUIRE 48 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE. 6" or 8" Tiramisu layer cake (ladyfingers, coffee, mascarpone) with cannoli garnish
SLICE Dulce De Leche Cake$4.50
Sponge Cake, Dulce de Leche, Chocolate Curls
SLICE Amaretto Cake$4.50
Sponge cake with amaretto cream and cookie crumbles
More about Stellina Pizzeria
Item pic

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.50
Bittersweet chocolate ganache, strawberry, whipped cream and Thai coffee ice cream.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
banner pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Yogi Castle

4014 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (302 reviews)
Cake Batter Love Shake (16 oz)$8.49
Cake batter yogurt, whey protein, and low fat milk.
More about Yogi Castle

