Chicken salad in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|T.H.A.I Chicken Mango Salad
|$8.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mango and mesclun mix tossed with sweet and sour vinaigrette and crunchy rice sticks.
|Oriental Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Fried chicken tender, mandarin orange, almond, red onion and mesclun mix tossed with orange-white wine vinaigrette and crispy wonton noodles.