Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Shirlington

Go
Shirlington restaurants
Toast

Shirlington restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
T.H.A.I Chicken Mango Salad$8.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mango and mesclun mix tossed with sweet and sour vinaigrette and crunchy rice sticks.
Oriental Crispy Chicken Salad$10.00
Fried chicken tender, mandarin orange, almond, red onion and mesclun mix tossed with orange-white wine vinaigrette and crispy wonton noodles.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dudley’s Sport And Ale

2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
Southwest Chicken Salad$19.00
Romaine, chicken, cheddar, black beans, corn, crispy tortilla, pico de gallo, spicy ranch
More about Dudley’s Sport And Ale

Browse other tasty dishes in Shirlington

Tiramisu

Steak Salad

Calamari

Cannolis

Avocado Salad

Edamame

Prosciutto

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Shirlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston