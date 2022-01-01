Curry in Shirlington
Shirlington restaurants that serve curry
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Red Curry Risotto
|$18.00
Risotto, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, green peas, vegan cheese (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Soy
TAPAS
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Curry Chicken Empanadas
|$9.00
Khao soi curry chicken, peppers, onions, ginger
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Green Curry Tofu
|$13.00
Traditional style green curry with soft tofu, mixed vegetables, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, oriental eggplant and basil leaves.
|Green Curry Tofu
|$9.99
Traditional style of Soft-Tofu green curry with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, bamboo shoots, oriental eggplant and basil leaves.
