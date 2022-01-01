Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Shirlington

Shirlington restaurants
Shirlington restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Curry Risotto$18.00
Risotto, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, green peas, vegan cheese (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Soy
More about Busboys and Poets
Palette 22 image

TAPAS

Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken Empanadas$9.00
Khao soi curry chicken, peppers, onions, ginger
More about Palette 22
Item pic

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Curry Tofu$13.00
Traditional style green curry with soft tofu, mixed vegetables, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, oriental eggplant and basil leaves.
Green Curry Tofu$9.99
Traditional style of Soft-Tofu green curry with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, bamboo shoots, oriental eggplant and basil leaves.
Green Curry
Traditional style green curry with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, bamboo shoots, oriental eggplant and basil leaves.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
banner pic

SALADS

Aroma Indian Cuisine

4044 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (683 reviews)
Goat Curry$21.00
Bone-in goat / Tomatoes / Ginger / garlic.
Chicken Curry$18.00
Boneless cubes of chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, &amp; ginger. Medium spiced with a special blend of masalas
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine

