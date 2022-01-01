Arlington restaurants you'll love

Arlington restaurants
Toast
  • Arlington

Arlington's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Hummus
Mediterranean
Greek
Must-try Arlington restaurants

Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna

7705 204th St NE, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (822 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hummus Plate$12.00
Hummus, tomato, cucumber, feta & Greek olives** Served w/pita
Classic Gyro$14.00
Flame broiled seasoned gyro meat, red onion, tomato, lettuce & tzatziki
Neo Power Bowl$16.00
Marinated garbanzo beans, red onion, red pepper, shredded cabbage, parsley, cilantro & your choice of grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, baby lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing
More about Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna
Blue Bird Cafe image

 

Blue Bird Cafe

308 N Olympic Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1252 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
Side Bacon (4 pcs)$4.25
Tuna Melt$11.50
More about Blue Bird Cafe
The Stilly Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

The Stilly Diner

223 N Olympic Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 French Toast, Eggs & Meat$12.99
choice of ham, bacon or sausage
Grilled Clubhouse$12.99
triple decker with ham, turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on sourdough
Breakfast Burrito - Ham, Sausage, onion, jalepeno, cheddar, gravy and hashbrowns rolled into a flour tortilla$9.99
More about The Stilly Diner
