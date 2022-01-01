Arlington restaurants you'll love
Arlington's top cuisines
Must-try Arlington restaurants
More about Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna
7705 204th St NE, Arlington
|Popular items
|Hummus Plate
|$12.00
Hummus, tomato, cucumber, feta & Greek olives** Served w/pita
|Classic Gyro
|$14.00
Flame broiled seasoned gyro meat, red onion, tomato, lettuce & tzatziki
|Neo Power Bowl
|$16.00
Marinated garbanzo beans, red onion, red pepper, shredded cabbage, parsley, cilantro & your choice of grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, baby lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing
More about Blue Bird Cafe
Blue Bird Cafe
308 N Olympic Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Small Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.50
|Side Bacon (4 pcs)
|$4.25
|Tuna Melt
|$11.50
More about The Stilly Diner
FRENCH FRIES
The Stilly Diner
223 N Olympic Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|2 French Toast, Eggs & Meat
|$12.99
choice of ham, bacon or sausage
|Grilled Clubhouse
|$12.99
triple decker with ham, turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on sourdough
|Breakfast Burrito - Ham, Sausage, onion, jalepeno, cheddar, gravy and hashbrowns rolled into a flour tortilla
|$9.99