Burritos in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve burritos

Turtle Bay Smoothie Co - 3411 169th Pl NE Suite I

3411 169th Pl NE Suite I, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sausage, Scrambled Egg, Cheese Burrito$4.99
Scrambled Egg, Sausage, 2 Cheese, Potatoes, and Green Chiles in Hand Stretched Flour Tortilla
Black Bean and Rice Burrito$6.99
The combo of black beans and brown rice, both cooked to perfection, then combined with corn, salsa and spices and rolled up in a fresh flour tortilla with cream cheese, a special mix of cheeses, and topped with sunflower seeds.
Calories: 400g
Total Fat: 11g
Total Carbs: 62g
Protein: 29g
More about Turtle Bay Smoothie Co - 3411 169th Pl NE Suite I
Breakfast Burrito - Ham, Sausage, onion, jalepeno, cheddar, gravy and hashbrowns rolled into a flour tortilla image

FRENCH FRIES

The Stilly Diner

223 N Olympic Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito - Ham, Sausage, onion, jalepeno, cheddar, gravy and hashbrowns rolled into a flour tortilla$11.50
Joey's Awesome Breakfast Burrito with potatoes or fruit$14.50
Sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, scrambled eggs, sourcream and cholula rolled into a large flour tortilla. Served with fruit or potatoes
More about The Stilly Diner

