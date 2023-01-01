Burritos in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve burritos
More about Turtle Bay Smoothie Co - 3411 169th Pl NE Suite I
Turtle Bay Smoothie Co - 3411 169th Pl NE Suite I
3411 169th Pl NE Suite I, Arlington
|Sausage, Scrambled Egg, Cheese Burrito
|$4.99
Scrambled Egg, Sausage, 2 Cheese, Potatoes, and Green Chiles in Hand Stretched Flour Tortilla
|Black Bean and Rice Burrito
|$6.99
The combo of black beans and brown rice, both cooked to perfection, then combined with corn, salsa and spices and rolled up in a fresh flour tortilla with cream cheese, a special mix of cheeses, and topped with sunflower seeds.
Calories: 400g
Total Fat: 11g
Total Carbs: 62g
Protein: 29g
More about The Stilly Diner
The Stilly Diner
223 N Olympic Ave, Arlington
|Breakfast Burrito - Ham, Sausage, onion, jalepeno, cheddar, gravy and hashbrowns rolled into a flour tortilla
|$11.50
|Joey's Awesome Breakfast Burrito with potatoes or fruit
|$14.50
Sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, scrambled eggs, sourcream and cholula rolled into a large flour tortilla. Served with fruit or potatoes