Sweet potato fries in
Arlington
/
Arlington
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Arlington restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna
7705 204th St NE, Arlington
Avg 4.2
(822 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
More about Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna
FRENCH FRIES
The Stilly Diner
223 N Olympic Ave, Arlington
Avg 4.7
(660 reviews)
Small Sweet Potato Fries
$6.50
Large Sweet Potato Fries
$7.99
More about The Stilly Diner
