Taco salad in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve taco salad

The Stilly Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

The Stilly Diner

223 N Olympic Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$14.50
seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives in a crisp tortilla with salsa, sour cream and avocado
Small Taco Salad$12.50
More about The Stilly Diner
Consumer pic

 

Gleneagle Golf Course

7619 E Country Club Dr, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LARGE TACO SALAD$17.99
Served with your choice of seasoned beef or seasoned grilled chicken, fresh greens in a giant crisp tortilla shell, topped with onions, black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar, served with sour cream and salsa
More about Gleneagle Golf Course

