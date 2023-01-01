Taco salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve taco salad
The Stilly Diner
223 N Olympic Ave, Arlington
|Taco Salad
|$14.50
seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives in a crisp tortilla with salsa, sour cream and avocado
|Small Taco Salad
|$12.50
Gleneagle Golf Course
7619 E Country Club Dr, Arlington
|LARGE TACO SALAD
|$17.99
Served with your choice of seasoned beef or seasoned grilled chicken, fresh greens in a giant crisp tortilla shell, topped with onions, black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar, served with sour cream and salsa