Tacos in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve tacos

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna

7705 204th St NE, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (822 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Tacos*$17.00
Pacific caught salmon dusted w/blackened seasoning & grilled. Served w/2 warmed white corn tortillas w/fresh cabbage, mango salsa & avocado créma. Served w/rice pilaf
Grilled Fish Tacos*$18.00
Wild caught salmon, ahi or cod, sriracha aioli, mango salsa, corn tortillas & jalapeño
Grilled Fish Tacos*$18.00
Wild caught salmon, ahi or cod, sriracha aioli, mango salsa, corn tortillas & jalapeño
More about Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna
FRENCH FRIES

The Stilly Diner

223 N Olympic Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.50
seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives in a crisp tortilla with salsa, sour cream and avocado
Taco Omelet$13.50
seasoned ground beef with cheddar, tomato and avocado with salsa and sourcream on the side
Small Taco Salad$11.50
More about The Stilly Diner

