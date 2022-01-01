Tacos in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve tacos
More about Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna
7705 204th St NE, Arlington
|Blackened Salmon Tacos*
|$17.00
Pacific caught salmon dusted w/blackened seasoning & grilled. Served w/2 warmed white corn tortillas w/fresh cabbage, mango salsa & avocado créma. Served w/rice pilaf
|Grilled Fish Tacos*
|$18.00
Wild caught salmon, ahi or cod, sriracha aioli, mango salsa, corn tortillas & jalapeño
|Grilled Fish Tacos*
|$18.00
Wild caught salmon, ahi or cod, sriracha aioli, mango salsa, corn tortillas & jalapeño
More about The Stilly Diner
FRENCH FRIES
The Stilly Diner
223 N Olympic Ave, Arlington
|Taco Salad
|$13.50
seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives in a crisp tortilla with salsa, sour cream and avocado
|Taco Omelet
|$13.50
seasoned ground beef with cheddar, tomato and avocado with salsa and sourcream on the side
|Small Taco Salad
|$11.50