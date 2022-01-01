Go
ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S

Arlo’s serves plant-based comfort food in a bistro style setting for the Austin nightlife scene. Our food is designed to satisfy omnivores and herbivores alike. We offer a fantastic alternative to the usual late night trailer eateries.

HAMBURGERS

900 Red River • $

Avg 4.7 (1168 reviews)

CHIK'N TACOS$8.00
CHIK'N CHIPOTLE$10.00
MAC & CHEEZE$3.00
LARGE MAC & CHEEZE$5.00
TOTS$4.00
BIG FMLY MAC & CHEEZE$16.00
JALAPEÑO RANCH CHIK'N SANDWICH$10.00
FEAT. HOUSE-MADE VEGAN JALAPEÑO RANCH
NOTCHOS$7.00
FEAT. CREDO CASHEW QUESO
STUBBORN SODA$3.00
CHIPOTLE MAYO SIDE$1.00
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Takeout

900 Red River

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
