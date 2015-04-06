Go
Consumer picView gallery

Armadillo Willy's - Los Altos

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1031 N. San Antonio Road

Los Altos, CA 94022

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1031 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos CA 94022

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pacific Catch - Mountain View
orange starNo Reviews
545 San Antonio Rd, Suite 34 Mountain View, CA 94040
View restaurantnext
La Plaza Taqueria - Mountain View
orange star4.1 • 199
40 S Rengstorff Ave Mountain View, CA 94040
View restaurantnext
ZombieRunner Coffee - Mountain View
orange star4.6 • 15
1980 W El Camino Real Suite A Mountain View, CA 94040
View restaurantnext
Papas and Eggs - 2070 Old Middlefileld Way
orange starNo Reviews
2070 Old Middlefield Way Mountain View, CA 94043
View restaurantnext
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
orange starNo Reviews
2105 Old Middlefield Way Mountain View, CA 94043
View restaurantnext
THE TRAPPIST
orange starNo Reviews
460 8th street Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Altos

ASA Restaurant - Los Altos
orange star4.4 • 1,306
242 State St Los Altos, CA 94022
View restaurantnext
The Post
orange star4.3 • 876
395 Main Street Los Altos, CA 94022
View restaurantnext
State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 858
101 Plaza North Los Altos, CA 94022
View restaurantnext
Manresa Bread - Los Altos
orange star4.5 • 478
271 State St Los Altos, CA 94022
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Los Altos

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Armadillo Willy's - Los Altos

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston