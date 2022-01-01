Go
Toast

Armadillos Bar & Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL

132 Dock St • $

Avg 3.9 (420 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

132 Dock St

Annapolis MD

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fox's Den

No reviews yet

Beer and Bourbon bar specializing in Wood fired Brick oven Pizza.

RAMS HEAD ON STAGE

No reviews yet

www.ramsheadonstage.com

Always Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston