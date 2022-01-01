Go
Toast

Armando's Restaurant + Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

2223 Business Circle • $$

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchiladas$16.00
w/ Rice & Beans
Agua de Horchata$4.00
Ceviche De Camaron$17.00
Shrimp, Onion, Cucumber, Tomato
Agua de Jamaica$4.00
Camacho Roll$21.99
(3) Quesabirria w/ Consome$16.00
(3) Tacos$15.00
Choice of: Skirt steak, Baja Style Shrimp, or Fish
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2223 Business Circle

San Jose CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Walia Ethiopian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dia de Pesca

No reviews yet

Enjoy our Fresh Fish Tacos, Burritos & Delicias Mejicanas!

Tostadas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

No reviews yet

Bill's Rose Garden; It's not just for Breakfast!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston