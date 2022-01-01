Armando's Restaurant + Bar
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
2223 Business Circle • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2223 Business Circle
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Walia Ethiopian Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Dia de Pesca
Enjoy our Fresh Fish Tacos, Burritos & Delicias Mejicanas!
Tostadas
Come in and enjoy!
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
Bill's Rose Garden; It's not just for Breakfast!