Armandos East Brainerd
We are a family owned classic American grill where the food is hot fresh and fast.
8018 East Brainerd Rd
Location
8018 East Brainerd Rd
Chattanooga TN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lola Beans
Chattanooga's newest Drive-Thru Coffee shop! We can't wait to serve you and showcase local food and coffee vendors!
Lupi's Pizza Pies
Come on in and enjoy!
Kabobster
We are Middle Eastern Halal Restaurant so Come in and enjoy!
Party Fowl
Nashville's first Hot Chicken, full service restaurant featuring a scratch made kitchen and full service bar.