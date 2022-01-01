Go
Toast

Armistice Coffee Roaster

Fresh roasted coffee, delicious local pastry, amazing customer service.

1914 1st Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

8oz Americano$4.00
See full menu

Location

1914 1st Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old Stove Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Brewery and Gastropub in the historic Pike Place Market

Noi Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sugo Hand Roll Bar

No reviews yet

Highlighting sustainably-sourced fish in the heart of the historic Pike Place Market, Sugo Hand Roll Bar exemplifies Seattle's passion for high quality seafood in a sleek, upscale environment.

The MARKET

No reviews yet

Right off 1st Ave. in the Seattle Art Museum, across from Harbor Steps, and a quick jog to Pike Place Market. Enjoy our famous Lobster Rolls, Chowder and Fresh Seafood!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston