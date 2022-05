Armistice Brewing Company

Single-Hop Hazy IPA, 6.4% ABV: The Salad Series IPA showcases the expression of terroir from a single lot of hand-picked hops. This is our first batch with the 2021 Citra lot we selected in Yakima last year. We love the nose of melon, papaya, and orange blossoms, as well as the exquisit tension between the softness of the forepalate and the tautness of a progressive but lightly bitter finish. This beer is all about freshness; try it each week to see that finish soften up for a more linear drinking experience.