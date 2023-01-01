Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Armonk

Go
Armonk restaurants
Toast

Armonk restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

La Mer Seafood - 407 Main Street

407 Main Street, Armonk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled lemon herb chicken, humboldt fog cheese, roasted tomato remoulade, mixed greens and pickled shallots on a baguette
More about La Mer Seafood - 407 Main Street
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Meraki Taverna

450 Main Street, Armonk

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sandwich Chicken Gyro$10.00
Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.
Sandwich Chicken Souvlaki$10.00
Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.
More about Meraki Taverna

Browse other tasty dishes in Armonk

Grilled Chicken

Short Ribs

Penne

Mussels

Clams

Pudding

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Map

More near Armonk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1973 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston