Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Armonk
/
Armonk
/
Chicken Tenders
Armonk restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Casa Tequila cocina & bar - 465 Main St
465 Main St, Armonk
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Fingers w. Fries
$11.00
More about Casa Tequila cocina & bar - 465 Main St
Fortina Armonk
17 Maple Ave, Suite #2, Armonk
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers (full tray)
$80.00
Chicken Tenders & Fries
$10.00
More about Fortina Armonk
Browse other tasty dishes in Armonk
Hummus
Cake
Mussels
Pudding
Cheesecake
More near Armonk to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(68 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Mount Kisco
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Tarrytown
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Pleasantville
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1728 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(91 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(246 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(67 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(286 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston