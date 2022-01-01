Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Armonk

Go
Armonk restaurants
Toast

Armonk restaurants that serve penne

Main pic

 

Casa Tequila cocina & bar - 465 Main St

465 Main St, Armonk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Penne Pasta$11.00
More about Casa Tequila cocina & bar - 465 Main St
Fortina Armonk image

 

Fortina Armonk

17 Maple Ave, Suite #2, Armonk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne with Marinara$120.00
Penne Vodka (full tray)$120.00
More about Fortina Armonk

Browse other tasty dishes in Armonk

Calamari

Short Ribs

Cake

Mussels

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Cheesecake

Pudding

Map

More near Armonk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1841 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston