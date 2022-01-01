Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Armonk

Go
Armonk restaurants
Toast

Armonk restaurants that serve pudding

Fortina Armonk image

 

Fortina Armonk

17 Maple Ave, Suite #2, Armonk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Butter Bread Pudding$9.00
marshmallow fluff, maple syrup
More about Fortina Armonk
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Meraki Taverna

450 Main Street, Armonk

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding$7.00
More about Meraki Taverna

Browse other tasty dishes in Armonk

Cake

Cheesecake

Hummus

Map

More near Armonk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1649 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston