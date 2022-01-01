Go
  • Houston
  • Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant

Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant

A vibrant Mexican mainstay serving the Houston area for over 35 year, our menu boasts bold authentic Mexican cuisine and come of the city's best margaritas!

3601 Kirby Dr

Popular Items

Ceviche Pescador$19.00
Refried Beans$8.00
TOP SHELF FROZEN 8 OZ$14.00
El Jimador Reposado, Cointreau and fresh lime juice
TOP SHELF FROZEN 16OZ$22.00
El Jimador Reposado, Cointreau and fresh lime juice
Chile con Queso$9.00
Queso Blanco$9.00
Guacamole Natural$15.00
fresh avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and serrano peppers folded table side
Fajitas al Carbon$32.00
sizzling charbroiled beef, chicken breast or combination of both served with grilled onions and poblano peppers, fresh tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, mexican rice and your choice of beans
Queso Blanco$9.50
HOUSE RITA 20 OZ$12.00
Location

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
