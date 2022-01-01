Arnies Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
7599 Pearl Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7599 Pearl Rd
Middleburg Heights OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Islander Bar and Grille
Come in and enjoy!
The Brew Kettle
Come to The Brew Kettle for great micro beers from across the states and for our great BBQ
Brown Derby
Steak House,Seafood and Sandwiches.
Bagley Rd
Two Bucks
Happy Hour Every Hour!