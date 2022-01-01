Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Arnold

Go
Arnold restaurants
Toast

Arnold restaurants that serve cake

Donnelly's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Donnelly's Dockside

1050 Deep Creek Ave, Arnold

Avg 4.4 (1116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Dinner$45.00
Two (2) jumbo lump crab cakes broiled and served with tartar sauce and a choice of two (2) sides
Chocolate Cake$12.00
Single Crab Cake$21.00
More about Donnelly's Dockside
Lemongrass image

SALADS • NOODLES

Lemongrass

959 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold

Avg 4.6 (2365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cream Cheese Cake$6.95
Crispy Chive Cakes$7.50
One of the most popular snacks sold by street vendors in Bangkok, "Gui Chai" Thai style dumplings filled with fresh chives, fried and served with a spicy ginger soy sauce.
GF/V
Chocolate Lava Cake$6.95
More about Lemongrass
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Peninsula Grille - Arnold

969 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold

Avg 4.6 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.99
jumbo lump crab, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, toasted brioche
Sticky English Toffee Cake$6.99
warm brown sugar cake, sticky toffee sauce, powdered sugar, Pop Pop's homemade ice cream
Single Crab Cake$28.00
broiled jumbo lump crab cake, your choice of 2 sides
More about Mother's Peninsula Grille - Arnold

