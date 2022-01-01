Cake in Arnold
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Donnelly's Dockside
1050 Deep Creek Ave, Arnold
|Crab Cake Dinner
|$45.00
Two (2) jumbo lump crab cakes broiled and served with tartar sauce and a choice of two (2) sides
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
|Single Crab Cake
|$21.00
SALADS • NOODLES
Lemongrass
959 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold
|Strawberry Cream Cheese Cake
|$6.95
|Crispy Chive Cakes
|$7.50
One of the most popular snacks sold by street vendors in Bangkok, "Gui Chai" Thai style dumplings filled with fresh chives, fried and served with a spicy ginger soy sauce.
GF/V
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$6.95
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's Peninsula Grille - Arnold
969 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.99
jumbo lump crab, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, toasted brioche
|Sticky English Toffee Cake
|$6.99
warm brown sugar cake, sticky toffee sauce, powdered sugar, Pop Pop's homemade ice cream
|Single Crab Cake
|$28.00
broiled jumbo lump crab cake, your choice of 2 sides