Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab fried rice in Arnold

Go
Arnold restaurants
Toast

Arnold restaurants that serve crab fried rice

Donnelly's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Donnelly's Dockside

1050 Deep Creek Ave, Arnold

Avg 4.4 (1116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice Bowl$18.00
More about Donnelly's Dockside
Lemongrass image

SALADS • NOODLES

Lemongrass - Arnold

959 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold

Avg 4.6 (2365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$19.50
Jumbo lump crab meat stir-fried with rice, scallions and egg.
More about Lemongrass - Arnold

Browse other tasty dishes in Arnold

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Fish And Chips

Mussels

Coleslaw

Mac And Cheese

Fried Rice

Jambalaya

Map

More near Arnold to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (609 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1817 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (563 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston