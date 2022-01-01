Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab fried rice in
Arnold
/
Arnold
/
Crab Fried Rice
Arnold restaurants that serve crab fried rice
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Donnelly's Dockside
1050 Deep Creek Ave, Arnold
Avg 4.4
(1116 reviews)
Crab Fried Rice Bowl
$18.00
More about Donnelly's Dockside
SALADS • NOODLES
Lemongrass - Arnold
959 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold
Avg 4.6
(2365 reviews)
Crab Fried Rice
$19.50
Jumbo lump crab meat stir-fried with rice, scallions and egg.
More about Lemongrass - Arnold
