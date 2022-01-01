Go
Toast

Arnold’s after dark

Come in and enjoy!

605 8th Avenue south

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

605 8th Avenue south

Nashville TN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Party Fowl

No reviews yet

Nashville's first Hot Chicken, full service restaurant featuring a scratch made kitchen and full service bar.

Barista Parlor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

City Winery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Gumbo Bros

No reviews yet

See y'all soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston