Arnold’s after dark
Come in and enjoy!
605 8th Avenue south
Location
605 8th Avenue south
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Party Fowl
Nashville's first Hot Chicken, full service restaurant featuring a scratch made kitchen and full service bar.
Barista Parlor
Come in and enjoy!
City Winery
Come in and enjoy!
The Gumbo Bros
See y'all soon!