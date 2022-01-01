Arnolds Park restaurants you'll love

Must-try Arnolds Park restaurants

Okoboji Dough Company image

 

Okoboji Dough Company

293 N Highway 71, Arnolds Park

Build Your Own$15.00
Build your own favorite from our topping and dough options.
Crab Rangoon$18.00
Crab rangoon filling, green onion, topped with wontons and sweet and sour/Chile pepper drizzle.
Sturdy Standby$19.00
House sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, black olive, red onion on house red sauce.
Screaming Burro Burgers + Fries + Shakes image

 

Screaming Burro Burgers + Fries + Shakes

320 S HWY 71, Arnolds Park

The Farmer Burger$6.49
Certified 100% Natural Angus Beef On A Toasted Potato Roll With American Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Pickles, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato & Our Burro Sauce.
The Cowboy Burger$6.79
Certified 100% Natural Angus Beef On A Toasted Potato Roll With Jack Cheese, Onion Rings, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & BBQ Sauce.
The Rising Sun Burger$6.99
Certified 100% Natural Angus Beef On A Toasted Potato Roll With Jack Cheese, American Cheese, Bacon Jam, Fried Egg, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato & Our Burro Sauce.
Big Acai Bowls image

 

Big Acai Bowls

144 Lakeshore Drive, Arnolds Park

OATMEAL CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic warm oats bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with a warm oats base and topped with banana and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT POWER$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
