Go
A map showing the location of Arnold's Pub KY - 208 Pike St.View gallery

Arnold's Pub KY - 208 Pike St.

Open today 12:00 PM - 1:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

208 Pike St.

Covington, KY 41011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am

Location

208 Pike St., Covington KY 41011

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Revival Vintage Spirits & Bottle Shop - 5 East 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
5 East Eighth Street Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Rich's Proper Food & Drink
orange starNo Reviews
703 Madison Ave Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Opal Rooftop - 535 Madison Ave floor 7
orange starNo Reviews
535 Madison Ave floor 7 Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Crafts & Vines - 642 Main St.
orange star5.0 • 68
642 Main St. Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Frida 602
orange star4.4 • 1,239
602 Main St Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Mama's - Mama's
orange starNo Reviews
621 Main St. Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Covington

The Gruff Pizzeria & Delicatessen.
orange star4.6 • 2,462
129 E 2nd St Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Otto's Covington
orange star4.7 • 1,567
521 Main St Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Frida 602
orange star4.4 • 1,239
602 Main St Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Bouquet Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 952
519 Main St Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Braxton Brewing Company - 27 W 7th St.
orange star4.7 • 708
27 W 7th St. Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar
orange star4.7 • 541
629 Main Street Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Covington

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Arnold's Pub KY - 208 Pike St.

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston