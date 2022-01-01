ARNYS 2.0 LLC
Come in and enjoy!
12 3rd Street South East
Location
Minot ND
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
