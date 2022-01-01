Go
Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park

Aroi means “delicious “ in Thai. All the freshness of Asian food is waiting for you to taste it!

5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Rice$14.00
Stir fried with rice, eggs, onions, scallions and tomatoes
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Tuna, cucumber, sesame seed, and scallions with house spicy sauce
California Roll$8.00
Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed and masago
Tum Kha Coconut Soup$6.00
with mushroom, scallion and cilantro
Miso Soup$3.00
Tofu, Seaweed, and scallion in miso broth
Pad Thai$14.00
Stir fry Thai style with rice noodles, eggs, bean sprout, peanut, and scallions
Chicken Wing$9.00
Marinated chicken wing served with Thai chili sauce
JB Roll S/O$10.00
Salmon, cream cheese and scallions
Crab Rangoon$7.00
Crispy wonton stuffed with crab and cream cheese served with plum sauce
Vegetable Spring Rolls$5.00
Cabbage, carrots, celery, and clear noodles
5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard

Lauderhill FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
