Go
Aroma image
Mediterranean

Aroma

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

72 East Lynn Street

Columbus, OH 43215

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Pomme De Terre$11.99
Homemade ground beef, red peppers, potatoes & mozzarella cooked with espagnole sauce
Lamb Chops$16.99
Marinated & char-grilled chops topped with oregano leaves
Chicken Brochettes$11.99
Char-grilled chicken with grilled tomatoes & peppers
Angry Potato$3.99
Red potatoes with chipotle pepper sauce
Chicken Melt$9.99
with pickles, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce & provolone
Chicken Kabob$11.99
Char-grilled chicken with grilled tomatoes & peppers
Angry Potatoes$3.99
Red potatoes with chipotle pepper sauce
Pomme De Terre$11.99
Homemade ground beef, red peppers, potatoes & mozzarella cooked with espagnole sauce
Gulf Fish$11.99
with coleslaw, pickles, grilled serrano peppers, tomatoes & lettuce
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

72 East Lynn Street, Columbus OH 43215

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Milestone 229

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Restaurant Barroluco

No reviews yet

Barroluco is a restaurant, a gathering place, a bakery, a grill, a departure, and above all, it is a destination for an Exotic meal
Come in and enjoy!

One Line Coffee

No reviews yet

Now order for PICK-UP/TAKE-OUT at our Capital Square Store in the Huntington Building. Choose times for pick-up between 7:45 AM and 2:15 PM daily (Monday through Friday).
Order and pay on-line and choose from a select menu of coffee, tea, specialty drinks, pastries and snack offerings.
Orders of $10 or less can be ordered for pick-up in as little as 15 minutes (orders greater than $10 require a greater advance time).
Orders placed on this web site must be be picked up at the Capitol Square. There is a TAKE-OUT/PICK-UP Station at the front counter.
__________________________________________________________________
If your business or social group meets in the downtown area, our Coffee To Go Program is easy, affordable and designed to impress! Call our store at 614-824-2642 to place your order direct or use this on-line Web Store option.

Palmas Tropical Escape

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Aroma

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston