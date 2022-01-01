One Line Coffee

No reviews yet

Now order for PICK-UP/TAKE-OUT at our Capital Square Store in the Huntington Building. Choose times for pick-up between 7:45 AM and 2:15 PM daily (Monday through Friday).

Order and pay on-line and choose from a select menu of coffee, tea, specialty drinks, pastries and snack offerings.

Orders of $10 or less can be ordered for pick-up in as little as 15 minutes (orders greater than $10 require a greater advance time).

Orders placed on this web site must be be picked up at the Capitol Square. There is a TAKE-OUT/PICK-UP Station at the front counter.

__________________________________________________________________

If your business or social group meets in the downtown area, our Coffee To Go Program is easy, affordable and designed to impress! Call our store at 614-824-2642 to place your order direct or use this on-line Web Store option.

