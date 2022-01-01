Go
Aroma De Café

We are a local coffee spot that specializes in hispanic coffee recipes. We serve brewed coffee, espresso, and cold brew.

3502 E Del Mar Blvd

Matcha Latte (Iced)
Green matcha tea powder mixed with iced milk. 1-2 pumps of cane sugar are standard to balance the taste of the matcha.
Azteca Shakerato (Iced - 16oz)$5.25
Home-made Azteca syrup mixed with espresso in a shaker for that frothy feeling.
Latte (Iced)
Double shot of espresso over iced milk. Don't forget to add your favorite syrup!
Masala Chai (Iced)
Home-made Masala Chai. A combination of black tea, traditional spices, and iced milk.
Cinnamon Dolce (Iced)
House blend of cinnamon and sweetness mixed with a double shot of espresso.
Dark Mocha Latte (Iced)
Dark Chocolate mocha mixed with a double shot of espresso, over iced milk. The 12oz option includes 1 pump of dark chocolate. The 16oz option includes 2 pumps of dark chocolate.
Caramel Latte (Iced)
Caramel mixed with double shot of espresso. 12 oz served with 1 pump of caramel. 16oz served with 2 pumps of caramel.
El Azteca (Hot)
Home-made Mexican chocolate syrup. A mixture of Ibarra Chocolate, brown sugar, and spices.
Cinnamon Dolce (Hot)
House blend of cinnamon and sweetness mixed with a double shot of espresso.
Latte (Hot)
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and a thin layer of micro-foam.
3502 E Del Mar Blvd

Laredo TX

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
