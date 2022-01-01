Go
Toast

Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - Broad Ripple

Come in and enjoy!

4907 N College Ave

No reviews yet

Location

4907 N College Ave

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Patachou Provisions

No reviews yet

Pickup for these items will be Friday 2/12 between 11am - 4pm at the Patachou Inc. Offices

Upland Brewing - College Ave

No reviews yet

Welcome to your neighborhood beer bar & eatery. Sidle up to the bar in our Tasting Room where you can meet up with friends or make new ones. Bring your family and sit down for a leisurely meal in our dining room. Order a pitcher and cheer on the Dawgs from our speakeasy. We’ve got something for everyone.

Our tap list is fresh & always rotating. We have 10 taps & a wide selection of bottles for table service or carryout. Pair your pint with a carefully crafted menu featuring locally sourced ingredients & plenty of creative options for vegetarians.

Cafe Patachou

No reviews yet

Cafe Patachou Meridian Kessler is open for limited inside dining, patio service, to go and online carryout orders. Wednesday - Sunday, 8am - 3pm.

Pata, Inc. HQ

No reviews yet

revenge burgers, spite snacks, end of the world anarchy // open tues-thurs 12-8, fri-sat 12-9

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston