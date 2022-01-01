Go
Aroma Indian Cuisine

SALADS

4044 Campbell Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (683 reviews)

Popular Items

Butter Chicken$18.00
An indulgently rich and creamy sauce with butter and tomatoes, blended with carefully selected authentic spices.
Murgh Korma Mugulai$18.00
Boneless cubes of white meat chicken cooked in Korma sauce (mixture of yogurt, cream, and pureed nuts, blended with toasted spices)
Special Kabab Platter$10.00
Served with shrimps, lamb seekh kabab, chicken tikka sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and fresh spices.
Tokri Chaat$8.00
potato basket / chickpeas / onions / tomatoes / yogurt / chutneys.
Shrimp Takura$11.00
sauteed shrimps / onions / peppers over roti
Chicken Vindaloo$18.00
Boneless chicken breast cubes and potatoes cooked in a stimulating, tangy HOT curry sauce
Chicken Saag$18.00
Chicken cubes cooked with spinach curry and fresh Indian spices.
Kale Chaat$8.00
Crunchy battered spinach in a bed of lettuce, topped with finely cut potatoes, tomatoes, sweet and tangy yogurt, and tamarind chutney.
Vegetable Pakora$6.00
Mixed vegetables deep-fried with chickpea flour batter.
Bezule Cauliflower$8.00
Battered cauliflower / mustard seeds / curry leaves

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout
Restroom
Groups
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating

Location

4044 Campbell Ave

Arlington VA

Neighborhood Map

