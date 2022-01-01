Go
Aroma Indian Kitchen

Modern Indian Cuisine.

TAPAS

138 North Cedar Bluff Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (262 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable Pakoras$4.00
Mix Vegetable fritters
Chicken Tikka$13.00
Samosas$4.00
Samosa Stuffed with lightly spiced potatoes with Crispy outer cover
Malai Kofta$12.00
Mix vegetable cheese dumplings cooked in a creamy hot sauce with herbs and spices.
Chicken Dum Biryani$14.00
Aroma special Butter chicken$15.00
Chicken$13.00
Garlic Naan$2.99
Paneer$12.00
Naan$1.99
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

138 North Cedar Bluff Road

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

