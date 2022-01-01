Go
Pizza
Italian

Aroma Pizza and Pasta

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

20491 Alton Parkway

Lake Forest, CA 92610

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Personal 10in Cheese Pizza$9.99
Classic cheese or create your own pizza with additional toppings. Vegan and Gluten free options available.
Extra Sauce$0.75
Additional side sauces to compliment your meals. Has ranch, bbq, buffalo, marinara, and any of the salad dressings.
Medium 12in Cheese Pizza$11.99
Classic cheese or create your own pizza with additional toppings. Vegan and Gluten free options available.
King Kong 20in Cheese Pizza$19.99
Classic cheese or create your own pizza with additional toppings. Vegan and Gluten free options available.
5 Pc Wings$8.99
Chicken wings on the bone, tossed in a traditional flavorful barbecue sauce, and served with a side of dressing.
Large 14in Pizza$18.99
14 inch large specialty pizza. In the photo is our limited time special Black Truffle Burrata.
French Fries$3.49
Our fries are cut, tossed in our perfected salt based seasoning, and served hot. Comes with a side of ketchup.
Large 14in Cheese Pizza$14.99
Classic cheese or create your own pizza with additional toppings. Vegan and Gluten free options available.
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

20491 Alton Parkway, Lake Forest CA 92610

Aroma Pizza and Pasta

