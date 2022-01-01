Go
Aromas Del Sur

548 S State St

Popular Items

Bandeja Paisa$18.00
Traditional Colombian Platter
The Bandeja Paisa literally translates to platter of the countryside. A traditional dish of Colombia. Spanish, African, and Indigenous cultures come together in one dish to feed the hardworking people of Colombia. At Aromas Del Sur, we serve the Bandeja with grilled steak with a fried egg on top, white rice, red beans, Colombian sausage (Chorizo), fried pork rind, (Chicharron), sweet plantains (Maduros), and Colombian cornbread (Arepa).
Our Super Bandeja adds blood sausage (Morcilla)
Queso Empanadas$1.50
Carne Asada$15.00
Marinated top round steak grilled and topped with Hogao (scallions and tomatoes). Served with a side of white rice, pinto beans and patacones
Pollo Empandas$1.50
Chicken Hand Pies made with shredded chicken, potatoes, seasoning wrapped in a fresh corn dough shell and deep fried
GF
Chicharon$5.00
Fried seasoned pork rind with cornbread or fried plantains
Yuca Frita$4.00
​Yuca is similar in shape to a sweet potato, but with a rough, brown, waxy skin that looks more like a tree root than a regular potato.
Yuca is more calorically dense than a potato, but it also has more fiber and protein and less sugar. Served with mayo-ketchup sauce
Carne Empanadas$1.50
Arroz Con Pollo$13.00
Shredded chicken breast mixed with seasoned yellow rice, peas and carrots. Served with a side of salad and plantains
Carne Empandas$1.50
Beef Hand Pies made with shredded beef, potatoes, seasoning wrapped in a fresh corn dough shell and deep fried
GF
Pollo Empanadas$1.50
Location

548 S State St

Ephrata PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
