Aromas Del Sur
Come in and enjoy!
548 S State St
Popular Items
Location
548 S State St
Ephrata PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Black Forest Brewery
Thank you for choosing us!
Old Republic Distillery Tavern
Distillery tavern & tasting room
Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine
Thank you and enjoy!
Olde Lincoln House
Come in and enjoy!